Sajith wins Kayts polling division

-

The Election Commission has released the results of the Kayts polling division in Jaffna district.

Sajith Premadasa, the NDF presidential candidate, has come on top in the area with 11,319 votes (69.82%).

SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa receiving 2,917 votes has secured a percentage of 17.99% of the votes.

Ariyawansha Dissanayake came in third with 382 votes (2.36%) while M. K. Shivajilingam, competing under an independent group, secured 223 votes (1.38%).