Gotabaya gets highest number of postal votes in Kalutara - SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has secured the highest number of postal votes from the Kalutara district. Rajapaksa has secured 22,586 postal votes (66%) from the district. Sajith Premadasa, NDF candidate, managed to secure 9,172 postal votes (26.80%) from the district. NPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake obtains 1,912 postal votes (5.59%) while Mahesh Senanayake has obtained 297 postal votes (0.87%).

