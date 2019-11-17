Gotabaya gets highest number of postal votes in Kalutara
November 17, 2019 04:29 am
SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has secured the highest number of postal votes from the Kalutara district.
Rajapaksa has secured 22,586 postal votes (66%) from the district.
Sajith Premadasa, NDF candidate, managed to secure 9,172 postal votes (26.80%) from the district.
NPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake obtains 1,912 postal votes (5.59%) while Mahesh Senanayake has obtained 297 postal votes (0.87%).