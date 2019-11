-

NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has polled the highest number of votes in the Jaffna polling division.

The UNP deputy leader obtained 20,792 (85.51) votes to take a massive lead over SLPP’s candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa who managed to receive just 1,617 votes (6.65%) in the Jaffna polling division.

M.K. Shivajilingam is third with 466 votes (1.92%) while Ariyawansha Dissanayake follows him with 288 votes (1.18%).