The results of the Polonnaruwa postal votes have declared SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the winner with 9,285 postal votes (55.71%).

NDF Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa has obtained 5,835 postal votes (35.01%) from the area.

NPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake has secured 1234 postal votes (7.40%) from the Polonnaruwa district.