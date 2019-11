-

The Elections Commission has released the final result of the postal votes of the Hambantota district.

Accordingly, SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has received 12,983 postal votes (68.94%), securing the first place.

Coming up second, NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa has obtained 3,947 votes (20.96%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, NMPP Presidential Candidate, has received 1,731 postal votes (9.19%) from the District.