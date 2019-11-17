Narrow win for Sajith in Galle polling division

November 17, 2019   05:10 am

-

NDF Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa has managed to secure the win at the Galle Polling Division in Galle district.

Premadasa has garnered 31,248 votes (45.89%) from the Galle Polling Division.

Coming up a close second, SLPP Presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has managed to secure only 31,108 votes (46.68%).

NPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake, coming up third, has secured 3044 postal votes (4.57%) while Mahesh Senanayake received 424 votes (0.64%).

