Sajith wins 5 more polling divisions in Jaffna

The results of several polling divisions within the District of Jaffna have been released by the Elections Commissions.

Accordingly, NDF Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa has won the Kankesanthurai, Point Pedro, Kopay, Chavakachcheri and Vaddukkoddai polling divisions.

Premadasa has garnered 23, 773 votes (83.20%) within the Kankesanthurai polling division.

SLPP Presidential candidate has obtained 1,688 votes (5.91%) from the area.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, NMPP presidential candidate has come up third with 586 votes (2.05%) while M. K. Shivajilingam managed to secure 475 votes (1.66%).

In Point Pedro polling division, Sajith Premadasa has obtained 19, 931 votes (82.31%) against the 1,848 votes (7.63%) received by Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

M. K. Shivajilingam, who contested under an independent group, gathered 644 votes (2.66%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake came up fourth with 431 votes (1.78%).

Sajith Premadasa came on top within the Vaddukkoddai polling station with 26,238 votes (82.44%) in his favor.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa managed to secure 1,728 votes (5.43%) coming in second.

In third place, M.K. Shivajilingam obtained 727 votes (2.28%) from the relevant polling division.

Ariyawansha Dissanayake snatched the 4th place with 594 votes (1.87%) while S. Amarasinghe managed to obtain 238 votes (0.74%).

Meanwhile Mr Premadasa also claimed a victory in the Chavakachcheri polling division of Jaffna District.

He obtained 28,007 votes (84.75%) to claim the top position while SLPP’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa came in second with 1,775 votes (5.37%).

Ariyawansha Dissanayake placed third with 656 votes (1.99%).

In Kopay polling division in Jaffna District, Sajith Premadasa polled 30,835 votes (83.44%) to place first ahead of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who received 1,858 (5.03%).

Ariyawansha Dissanayake and M.K. Shivajilingam obtained 897 and 462 votes respectively.