-

The presidential election’s postal vote results of Anuradhapura, Matara and Jaffna districts have been released.

The highest number of postal votes in Anuradhapura District was obtained by SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who received 28,957 (60.62%) postal votes.

Sajith Premadasa is second with 15,367 votes (32.17%) while Anura Kumara Dissanayake came in second with 2,740 votes (5.74%).

The postal vote results of Matara District also show a clear victory for Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who had received 19,379 votes (70.23%).

Sajith Premadasa secured 5,782 postal votes (20.95%) and Anura Kumara Dissanayake had obtained 2,153 votes (7.80%).

In the Jaffna District, Sajith Premadasa leads with 17,961 postal votes (84.69%) while Gotabaya Rajapaksa trails with 1,563 votes (7.37%).

M.K. Shivajilingam comes in third with 810 votes (3.82%).