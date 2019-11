-

As per the results released by the Elections Commission on the Mannar Polling Division in Jaffna, Sajith Premadasa, the Presidential candidate of NDF, has won the polling division with 53,602 votes (84.73%).

Meanwhile, SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya secured 6,435 votes 910.17) from the area.

Ariyawansha Dissanayake secured 695 votes (1.10%) while M. K. Shivajilingam obtained 378 votes (0.60%).