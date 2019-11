-

The Dewinuwara polling division in the Galle District has been won by SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The former Defence Secretary obtained 43,556 votes (67.32%) to take the lead while NDP’s Sajith Premadasa trails with 17,391 votes (26.88%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake received 2,760 votes (4.27%) to come in third.