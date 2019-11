-

According to the official results of the Uvaparanagama polling division in the Badulla District, SLPP presidential candidate has obtained the highest number of votes.

Rajapaksa polled 27,028 votes (51.23%) compared to Sajith Premadasa who came in a close second in the polling division with 22,787 votes (43.19%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third with 1,207 votes (2.29%).