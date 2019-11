-

SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa also secured a victory in the Bentara-Elpitiya polling division in the Galle District.

He obtained a total of 49,734 votes (66.70%) compared to Sajith Premadasa who is second with 20,606 votes (27.63%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake comes in third with 2,511 votes (3.37%).