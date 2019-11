-

The official results of the Mullaitivu polling division in Vanni District has been released by the Elections Commission.

NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa takes the top spot with 47,594 votes (86.19%).

SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa is second with 4,252 votes (7.70%) while Ariyawansha Dissanayake is third with 902 votes (1.63%).