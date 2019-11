-

Postal vote results of the Puttalam district has been released by the Elections Commission.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, SLPP presidential candidate is in the lead with 7645 votes (57.36%).

NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa obtained 4,685 (35.15%) tailing Rajapaksa.

NMPP presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake received 764 votes (5.73%) while Mahesh Senanayake gained 130 votes (0.98%).