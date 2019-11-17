Sajith wins in Manipay and Uduppiddy

November 17, 2019   07:18 am

-

The official results of Manipay and Uduppiddy polling divisions in Jaffna District were released a short while ago.

In Uduppiddy polling division, Sajith Premadasa takes first place with 19,307 votes (81.74%).

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is second with 1,334 votes (5.65%) while M.K Shivajilingam is third with 942 votes (3.99%).

Manipay has also been won by Sajith Premadasa who obtained 31,369 votes (84.69%) and Gotabaya Rajapaksa is in second place with 1,859 votes (5.02%).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories