Sajith wins in Manipay and Uduppiddy

The official results of Manipay and Uduppiddy polling divisions in Jaffna District were released a short while ago.

In Uduppiddy polling division, Sajith Premadasa takes first place with 19,307 votes (81.74%).

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is second with 1,334 votes (5.65%) while M.K Shivajilingam is third with 942 votes (3.99%).

Manipay has also been won by Sajith Premadasa who obtained 31,369 votes (84.69%) and Gotabaya Rajapaksa is in second place with 1,859 votes (5.02%).