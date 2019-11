-

The official postal vote results of the Kurunegala District have been released with Gotabaya Rajapaksa claiming a decisive win.

The SLPP candidate received 45,193 votes (61.10%) and Sajith Premadasa of the NDF is second with 23,432 votes (31.68%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake with 4,400 votes (5.95%) is in third place.