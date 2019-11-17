Gotabaya wins Rathgama and Akmeemana
November 17, 2019 07:46 am
SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa is leading in the Rathgama and Akmeemana polling division in Galle district.
Rajapaksa received 42,756 votes (67.92%) in the Rathgama division while, Sajith trailed behind with 17, 062 votes (27.11%).
NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake received 1,896 votes (3.01%) from the area.
Meanwhile, Gotabaya Rajapaksa obtained 51,418 votes from the Akmeemana polling division.
Sajith Premadasa managed secure 24,117 votes (29.82%) while Anura Kumara Dissanayake obtained 3,745 votes (4.63).
General Mahesh Senanayake received 340 votes (0.42%) from the area.