Previous Next Gotabaya wins Rathgama and Akmeemana - SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa is leading in the Rathgama and Akmeemana polling division in Galle district. Rajapaksa received 42,756 votes (67.92%) in the Rathgama division while, Sajith trailed behind with 17, 062 votes (27.11%). NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake received 1,896 votes (3.01%) from the area. Meanwhile, Gotabaya Rajapaksa obtained 51,418 votes from the Akmeemana polling division. Sajith Premadasa managed secure 24,117 votes (29.82%) while Anura Kumara Dissanayake obtained 3,745 votes (4.63). General Mahesh Senanayake received 340 votes (0.42%) from the area.

