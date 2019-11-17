-

Results of Wiyaluwa and Badulla polling divisions in the Badulla District have been released by the Election Commission.

SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa leads with 24,401 votes (56.66%) in Wiyaluwa polling division while Sajith Premadasa is second with 16,227 votes (37.68%).

Badulla polling division is also won by Rajapaksa who obtained 23,029 votes (50.49%).

Premadasa comes in second with 19,912 votes (43.66%) and Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third with 1,522 votes (3.34%).