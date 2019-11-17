Results of Wiyaluwa and Badulla polling divisions

November 17, 2019   08:34 am

-

Results of Wiyaluwa and Badulla polling divisions in the Badulla District have been released by the Election Commission.

SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa leads with 24,401 votes (56.66%) in Wiyaluwa polling division while Sajith Premadasa is second with 16,227 votes (37.68%).

Badulla polling division is also won by Rajapaksa who obtained 23,029 votes (50.49%).

Premadasa comes in second with 19,912 votes (43.66%) and Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third with 1,522 votes (3.34%).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories