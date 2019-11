-

SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa claimed the lead in the Matara polling division in the Matara district with 63.66% vote percentage.

Rajapaksa obtained 47,203 votes from the area compared to the 21,747 votes (29.33%) received by NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa.

NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake received 4,084 votes (5.51%) while Mahesh Senanayake garnered 374 votes (0.50%).