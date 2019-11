-

The official results of Kamburupitiya polling division in Matara District have been released.

SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has topped the Kamburupitiya polling division with 42,140 votes (71.53%).

NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has come in second securing 15,517 votes (23.06%) while NPP candidate obtained 2,427 votes (3.61%).