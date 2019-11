-

Official results of Negombo polling division in Gampaha District have been released a short while ago.

Accordingly, NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has come in first while securing 44,032 votes (53.09%).

He is followed by SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa with 31,743 votes (38.23%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake has placed third with 4,132 votes (4.98%).