-

Results of Beliatta polling division in Hambantota indicate a victory for SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa as he has obtained 42,668 votes (66.01%) from the division.

Sajith Premadasa, NDF candidate, has obtained 17,029 votes (26.34%) while Anura Kumara Dissanayake has acquired 3,793 votes (5.87%).

Mahesh Senanayake has received 131 votes (0.20%).