Previous Next Results of Ratnapura and Eheliyagoda polling divisions - SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa is leading the Ratnapura polling division in Ratnapura District. He has secured 64,809 votes (60.58%). NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has come in second with 37,400 votes (34.96%). NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake has secured 2,733 votes (2.55%) in the third place.

SLPP candidate Gotabaya has won the Eheliyagoda polling division with 50,993 votes (61.11%). Meanwhile, Sajith Premadasa has obtained 28,855 votes (34.58%) in the second place. Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third with 1,946 votes (2.33%).

