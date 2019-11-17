Results of Ratnapura and Eheliyagoda polling divisions
November 17, 2019 09:25 am
SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa is leading the Ratnapura polling division in Ratnapura District. He has secured 64,809 votes (60.58%).
NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has come in second with 37,400 votes (34.96%).
NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake has secured 2,733 votes (2.55%) in the third place.
SLPP candidate Gotabaya has won the Eheliyagoda polling division with 50,993 votes (61.11%).
Meanwhile, Sajith Premadasa has obtained 28,855 votes (34.58%) in the second place.
Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third with 1,946 votes (2.33%).