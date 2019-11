-

The results of the Kurunegala polling division in Kurunegala District have been released.

According to the results, SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa is placed first with 41,940 votes (55.68%).

NDP candidate Sajith Premadasa is placed second with 29,021 votes (38.53%) and Anura Kumara Dissanayake comes in third with 3,030 votes (4.02%).