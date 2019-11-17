Results of Panadura & Bandaragama polling divisions

-

SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has secured the win of Panadura polling division in Kalutara District with 57,447 votes (58.01%).

NDF contender Sajith Premadasa has followed with 35,761 votes (36.11%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake from NMPP has secured the third place with 3,904 votes (3.94%).



In the meantime, Bandaragama polling division of Kalutara District has also been led by Gotabaya Rajapaksa. He has obtained 74,879 votes (62.17%).

Sajith Premadasa is second with 38,981 votes (32.37%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third as he obtained 4,312 votes (3.58%).