The final results of the Trincomalee District have been released by the Elections Commission.

NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa has received the highest number of votes in the district with 166,841 (72.10%).

SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa comes in second with 54,135 votes (23.39%) while Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third with 3,730 votes (1.61%).