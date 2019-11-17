Polonnaruwa District final results out

-

SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has secured the highest number of votes of Polonnaruwa District which stands at 147,340 (53.01%).

Sajith Premadasa of NDF has obtained 112,473 votes (40.47%) in the second place.

In the meantime, Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third with 12,284 votes (4.42%).

The Polonnaruwa polling division of Polonnaruwa District was also secured by Gotabaya Rajapaksa with 62,882 votes with (50.33%) while Sajith Premadasa obtained 54,238 votes (43.41%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake was third with 5,045 votes (4.04%).