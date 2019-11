-

The Election Commission has released the results of the overall Batticaloa District.

Sajith Premadasa of NDF is leading the Batticaloa District with 238,649 (78.70%) votes.

SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has secured second place with 38,460 votes (12.68%).

NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake has obtained 2,304 votes (0.76%) in the third place.