SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has secured a victory in the Horana polling division of Kalutara District.

Rajapaksa has obtained 69,822 votes (64.30%) to come in ahead of second placed Sajith Premadasa who received 32,967 votes (30.36%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third with 3,532 votes (3.25%).