The results of the Puttalam polling division in Puttalam District have been released.

According to the results, NDP candidate Sajith Premadasa is placed first with 76,385 votes (71.28).

SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa is placed second with 26,118 votes (24.37%) and Anura Kumara Dissanayake comes in third with 1,896 votes (1.77%).