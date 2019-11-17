Gotabaya leads two polling divisions in Kalutara District

-

SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has secured the win of Bulathsinhala and Kalutara polling divisions in Kalutara District.

He has obtained the highest number of votes in the Kalutara polling division, which stands at 59,796 votes (59.82%).

Sajith Premadasa has gained 34,076 votes (34.09%) in the second place.

NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is in third place, has secured 4,034 votes (4.04%).



In the Bulathsinhala polling division, Gotabaya Rajapaksa obtained 42,021 votes (59.51%) while Sajith Premadasa secured 25,407 votes (35.98%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third with 1,468 votes (2.08%).