NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa has secured the highest number of votes of Digamadulla District which stands at 259,673 (63.09%).

SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has obtained 135,058 votes (32.82%) in the second place.

In the meantime, Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third with 7,460 votes (1.81%).