Minister Harin Fernando to step down
November 17, 2019 12:14 pm
Minister Harin Fernando says that he will be resigning from his position as Minister of Sports, Telecommunications and Foreign Employment in addition to his posts in the United National Party (UNP).
“Respecting the people’s mandate I am stepping down as Minister of Sports, Telecommunications & Foreign Employment. I am also resigning from my positions at UNP.”
“I take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported me in my tenure, hope good work done will be continued,” Fernando said in a Twitter message.
