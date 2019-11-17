Minister Harin Fernando to step down

Minister Harin Fernando to step down

November 17, 2019   12:14 pm

-

Minister Harin Fernando says that he will be resigning from his position as Minister of Sports, Telecommunications and Foreign Employment in addition to his posts in the United National Party (UNP).

“Respecting the people’s mandate I am stepping down as Minister of Sports, Telecommunications & Foreign Employment. I am also resigning from my positions at UNP.” 

“I take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported me in my tenure, hope good work done will be continued,” Fernando said in a Twitter message.

 

Respecting the people's mandate I am stepping down as Minister of Sports, Telecommunications & Foreign Employment. I am also resigning from my positions at UNP. I Take this opportunity to thank every one who supported me in my tenure, hope good work done will be continued

— Harin Fernando (@fernandoharin) November 17, 2019
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories