Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the Dompe polling division in Gampaha District as he obtained 67,754 votes (66.92%) from the division.

NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has received a total of 28,629 votes (28.28%) while Anura Kumara Dissanayake received 3,070 votes (3.03%).

Mahesh Senanayake obtained 341 votes (0.34%).