-

The results of the Teldeniya polling division in Kandy district have been released by the Elections Commission.

Accordingly, Gotabaya Rajapaksa obtained 20,296 votes (50.28%) from the Teldeniya polling division.

Sajith Premadasa gained 18,238 votes (45.18%) from the division.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake received 681 votes (1.69%).