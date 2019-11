-

The final results of the Matara District have been released by the Elections Commission.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa of SLPP is leading the Matara District votes with a total of 374,481 (67.25%).

NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa has followed with 149,026 votes (26.76%).

NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake has obtained 23,439 votes (4.21%) in the third place.