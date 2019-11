-

SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has secured a narrow margin victory over NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa in the Beruwala polling division of the Kalutara District.

Rajapaksa received 48,037 votes (47.58%) to edge out Minister Premadasa who received 47,654 votes (47.20%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake came in third with 3,172 votes (3.14%).