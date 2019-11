-

SLPP presidential frontrunner Gotabaya Rajapaksa has secured a total of 482,920 (59.49%) votes placing the first place in the Kalutara District.

Obtaining 284,213 votes (35.01%), NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa is in the second place.

NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake has received 27,681 votes (3.41%) he secured third place in the Kalutara District.