Gotabaya secures Kurunegala District win - SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa secured a victory of the Kurunegala District with 57.90%. Rajapaksa has amassed a total vote count of 652,278 in the Kurunegala district. Sajith Premadasa, NDF presidential candidate, obtained 416,961 (37.01%) coming up in the second place. Anura Kumara Dissanayake garnered a total of 36,178 (3.21%) votes from the district. General Mahesh Senanayake obtained only 3,296 votes (0.29%) while Ajantha Perera received 2,689 votes (0.24%).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.