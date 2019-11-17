Gotabaya secures Kurunegala District win
November 17, 2019 01:06 pm
SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa secured a victory of the Kurunegala District with 57.90%.
Rajapaksa has amassed a total vote count of 652,278 in the Kurunegala district.
Sajith Premadasa, NDF presidential candidate, obtained 416,961 (37.01%) coming up in the second place.
Anura Kumara Dissanayake garnered a total of 36,178 (3.21%) votes from the district.
General Mahesh Senanayake obtained only 3,296 votes (0.29%) while Ajantha Perera received 2,689 votes (0.24%).