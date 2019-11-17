Minister Ajith P. Perera to also resign

-

Minister Ajith P. Perera says that he has decided to resign from his position as the Minister of Digital Infrastructure and Information Technology with immediate effect while respecting the mandate of the people.

“While respecting the mandate of the people of Sri Lanka, I have decided to resign from my position as the Minister of Digital Infrastructure and IT with immediate effect.”

“It was a well fought battle @sajithpremadasa and the country needs your leadership at this critical time,” he said in a twitter message today.

He added that they will all continue fighting for a democratic governance and will fight to protect the UNP and the rights of the Sri Lankan citizens.

Perera also congratulated SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

While respecting the mandate of the people of Sri Lanka, I have decided to resign from my position as the Minister of Digital Infrastructure and IT with immediate effect. It was a well fought battle @sajithpremadasa and the country needs your leadership at this critical time. — Ajith P Perera (@ajithpperera_p) November 17, 2019