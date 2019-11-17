Ratnapura District win goes to Gotabaya

-

The final results of the Ratnapura district in relation to the Presidential Election have been released by the Elections Commission.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa scored a majority of total votes of 448,044 accounting for 59.93 percent of the total votes.

Trailing him, NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa obtained 264,503 votes (35.38%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake had garnered 18,887 votes (2.53%) while candidate Ajantha Perara received 1,662 votes (0.22%).

Mahesh Senanayake obtained 1,517 votes (0.20) from the district.