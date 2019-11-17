Sajith bags victory of 4 polling divisions in Colombo District

November 17, 2019   01:34 pm

NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa is leading Colombo West, Colombo East, Colombo North and Borella polling divisions in Colombo District.

He has accordingly secured a total of 21,345 votes (73.07%) from Colombo West polling division, 28,599 votes (55.81%) from Colombo East, 52,983 votes (72.94%) from Colombo North and 27,436 votes (56.28%) from Borella.

Placing second, SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa obtained 6,664 votes (22.74%) from Colombo West polling division, 19,619 votes (38.28%) from Colombo East, 16,986 votes (23.38%) from Colombo North and 18,850 votes (38.67%) from Borella.

In the meantime, Anura Kumara Dissanayake from NMPP has received 647 votes (2.21%) from Colombo West, 1,750 votes (3.41%) from Colombo East, 1,084 votes (1.49%) from Colombo North and 1,500 votes (3.08%) from Borella polling division.

