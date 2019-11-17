Presidential Poll 2019: Final results of Badulla District

-

The final results of the Badulla District have been released with SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa winning the district by a majority of 24,505 votes.

Rajapaksa received 276,211 votes (49.29%) in total to claim the win over NDF’s Sajith Premadasa, who received 251,706 votes (44.92%), in the Badulla District.

Third place was claimed by NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake who received 14,806 votes (2.64%).