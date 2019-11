-

The final results of the Hambantota District have been released by the Election Commission.

According to the results, SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has received 278,804 votes (66.17%) placing first in the Hambantota District.

With a total of 108,906 votes (25.85%), NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa has secured the second place.

NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake has placed third securing 26,295 votes (6.24%).