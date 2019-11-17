Gotabaya claims victory in Anuradhapura district

November 17, 2019   02:02 pm

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has marked his victory in the Anuradhapura district with over 58% of the votes cast in his favor.

SLPP candidate had obtained 342,223 votes (58.97%) from the district.

NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has only managed to secure 202,348 votes (34.87%).

NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake obtained 22,879 votes (3.94%).

Candidates Ariyawansha Dissanayake and Ajantha Perera had received 1,635 (0.28%) and 1,558 (0.27%) votes respectively.

Mahesh Senanayake has obtained 1,422 (0.24%) from the district.

