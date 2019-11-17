Puttalam District final results

November 17, 2019   02:14 pm

The final results of the Puttalam District in the 2019 Presidential Election have been released.

SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has received 230,760 votes (50.83%) to come on top in the district while NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa polled 199,356 votes (43.91%) to place second.

NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third in the district with 12,912 votes (2.84%) while former Army Commander Mahesh Senanayake’s 2,204 votes (0.49%) put him in fourth.

