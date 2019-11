-

The results of the Ratmalana polling division in the Colombo District has been released with SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa once again edging out NDF’s Sajith Premadasa.

Rajapaksa received 28,085 votes (51.48%) compared to the 23,156 votes (42.45%) obtained by Minister Premadasa.

NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake polled 2,124 votes (3.89%) to secure third place.