The Election Commission has released the final results of the Matale District in the Presidential Election 2019.

Accordingly, Gotabaya Rajapaksa from SLPP has won the Matale District with a total of 187,821 votes (55.37%).

NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa has secured second place obtaining 134,291 votes (39.59%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake received 8,890 votes (2.62%) in the third place.