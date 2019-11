-

The final results of the Kandy District have been released by the Election Commission a short while ago.

SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the Kandy District obtaining a total of 471,502 votes (50.43%).

NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa has come in second with 417,355 votes (44.64%).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake of NMPP has secured 23,539 votes (2.52%).