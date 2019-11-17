Gotabaya Rajapaksa elected 7th Executive President of Sri Lanka

November 17, 2019   03:43 pm

The Elections Commission declared that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been elected as the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

On behalf of the Elections Commission, the Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa who contested under the flower bud symbol has emerged as the winner of Presidential Election 2019.

Releasing the final report of the Presidential Election 2019, the Elections Commission declared the following results:

Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna) - 6,924,255 votes (52.25%)
Sajith Premadasa (New Democratic Front) - 5,564,239 votes (41.99%)

Accordingly, Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the Presidential election with a majority of 1,360,016 votes.

